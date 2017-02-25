Submit Post Advertise

Politics FG Recalls 2 Out Of 9 Sacked NCAA Directors

    The Federal Government has recalled two out of the nine directors who were sacked from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Friday.

    The duo are Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection, and Capt. Ayodele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation.

    Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

    “I can confirm that two of the directors, Abdullahi and Sasegbon have been recalled and their sack rescinded, ” he said.

    - NAN
     
