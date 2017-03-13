Submit Post Advertise

FG Removes DG of NTDC

    The Federal Government has removed Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, as Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC).

    NTDC.jpg

    Dr. Paul Adalikwu has been appointed as the new acting DG ; THE NATION reports. Speaking on the removal, a top source said, ''Based on the findings of the committee, the NTDC Acting Director-General, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, was directed to revert to her former status. Dr. Paul Adalikwu was appointed as the new Acting DG pending either his confirmation or appointment of a substantive holder by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

    Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has asked a committee to look into the crisis plaguing the NTDC.
     
