The Federal Government has removed Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, as Acting Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC). Dr. Paul Adalikwu has been appointed as the new acting DG ; THE NATION reports. Speaking on the removal, a top source said, ''Based on the findings of the committee, the NTDC Acting Director-General, Mrs. Mariel Rae-Omoh, was directed to revert to her former status. Dr. Paul Adalikwu was appointed as the new Acting DG pending either his confirmation or appointment of a substantive holder by President Muhammadu Buhari.” Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has asked a committee to look into the crisis plaguing the NTDC.