President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Peteru Inunduh as the Medical Director (MD), Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, Benue State.
According to a press statement signed by a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, on Tuesday, Mr Inunduh’s appointment is a renewal for …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uhdg97
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to a press statement signed by a spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, on Tuesday, Mr Inunduh’s appointment is a renewal for …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2uhdg97
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]