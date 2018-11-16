Business FG Renews Licences for Seplat’s Three Oil Blocks – Thisdaylive

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has given consent for the renewal of three Oil Mining Licences (OMLs) belonging to oil and gas firm, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc.

A disclosure sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) thursday, said the president gave consent for the …



Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2qMXlxk

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top