FG Reveals 18 New States That Will Get World Bank Projects

    The Federal Government of Nigeria has stated that 18 states will benefit from the $500 million World Bank assisted project.

    The National Coordinator of Rural Access and Mobility Project, RAMP, Ularamu Ubandoma, said the states will join those already benefiting from the project, which is under the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project RAAMP3.

    He said this at the unveiling of selected participants in the 18 states under the RAAMP 3 project and Pre-Appraisal Mission Wrap Up Meeting with the development partners in Abuja on Friday.

    “In the North East, we have Borno, Bauchi and Taraba. In North Central, we have Plateau, Benue, Kogi and Kwara.

    In North West, we have Kano, Kastina, Sokoto and Kebbi. “In South East, we have Abia and Anambra.

    In South South, we have Cross River and Akwa Ibo.

    In South West, we have Ogun, Oyo and Ondo States. These are states that emergence from the six geo-political zones.
     

    Comments