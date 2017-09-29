Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Hypertension: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Of The Silent Killer

Business FG Reveals Balance in Excess Crude Account

Discussion in 'Business News' started by RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 2:08 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The federal government on Thursday said that the Excess Crude Account stood at 2.309 billion dollars as at Sept. 27, 2017.

    Mr Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation, stated this at the end of the monthly Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

    Idris stated that the balance in the Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at 2.309 billion dollars as at Sept. 27, 2017, adding that, “there is also the excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of 68 million dollars.”

    He explained that during the period under review, there was a decrease in the average price of crude oil from 51.05 to 50.44 dollars per barrel.

    adeosun and Govs.JPG

    He stated that there was a significant increase in export volume by 0.85m barrels and an export sales revenue for the federation increased by 41 million dollars.

    “The perennial challenges of shut-ins and shut downs at terminals caused minimal negative impact on crude oil operations during the period.

    “There were significant increases in revenue from companies’ income and petroleum profit taxes. Also import and excise duties and VAT recorded marginal increases,” he stated.
     
    RemmyAlex, Sep 29, 2017 at 2:08 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Reveals Balance Excess
    1. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Finance Minister, Adeosun Reveals Account Balance of Excess Crude Account

      RemmyAlex, Oct 21, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,217
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 21, 2016
    2. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria: Finance Minister, Adeosun Reveals Account Balance of Excess Crude Account

      RemmyAlex, Sep 21, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,115
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 21, 2016
    3. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria: Finance Minister, Adeosun Reveals Account Balance of Excess Crude Account

      RemmyAlex, Aug 26, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,061
      RemmyAlex
      Aug 26, 2016
    4. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Finance Minister, Adeosun Reveals Excess Crude Account Balance For June

      RemmyAlex, Jul 22, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      2
      Views:
      1,229
      RemmyAlex
      Jul 22, 2016
    5. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria's Minister, Adeosun Reveals Excess Crude Account Balance For May

      RemmyAlex, Jun 23, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,291
      RemmyAlex
      Jun 23, 2016
    6. RemmyAlex
      Business

      Nigeria's Finance Minister, Adeosun Reveals Excess Crude Account Balance

      RemmyAlex, May 20, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      3
      Views:
      2,451
      Lequte
      May 20, 2016
    7. Lequte
      Business

      Nigeria: Finance Minister Reveals Account Balance of Excess Crude Account

      Lequte, Apr 22, 2016, in forum: Business News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,388
      Lequte
      Apr 22, 2016

    Comments