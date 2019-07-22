Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the implementation of the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000 to all federal government workers who earn below the amount. But the announcement, rather than elicit joy, dampened the spirit of workers across the country as it fell short of their expectations. …
