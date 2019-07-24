JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro FG sacks 2,500 N-Power beneficiaries over absenteeism – TheCable

#1
The federal government has sacked over 2,500 beneficiaries of N-Power, a component of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP). The scheme is targeted at addressing the challenge of youth unemployment in the country. Justice Bibiye, communications manager of NSIP, said the beneficiaries were dismissed following reports that some of them had

npower.PNG

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2SGZdFi

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[163]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top