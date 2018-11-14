Business FG seeks $500m tech innovation fund from AfDB – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
As part of efforts aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, the Federal Government is seeking the sum of $500 million technology innovation fund from the …



Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2qLyGcQ

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top