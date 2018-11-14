As part of efforts aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Nigeria’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, the Federal Government is seeking the sum of $500 million technology innovation fund from the …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2qLyGcQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/2qLyGcQ
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]