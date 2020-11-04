In Nigeria News today headlines include
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
- FG seeks fresh $1.2bn loan from Brazil - Punch Newspaper
- Buhari hails Bauchi youth for ignoring #EndSARS protest - The Cable
- FG clamps down on #EndSARS promoters, freezes accounts - Punch Newspaper
- INEC announces resumption of voter registration - Linda Ikeji's Blog
- EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph
- #EndSARS: NBC told to revoke Arise News’ licence within 21 days – P.M. News
Video Highlights to today's Nigeria News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - FG seeks fresh $1.2bn loan from Brazil - Punch Newspaper
https://t.co/61EB6AaTDy
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - Buhari hails Bauchi youth for ignoring #EndSARS protest - The Cable
https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-hails-bauchi-youth-for-ignoring-endsars-protest
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - FG clamps down on #EndSARS promoters, freezes accounts - Punch Newspaper
https://punchng.com/fg-clamps-down-on-endsars-promoters-freezes-accounts/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - INEC announces resumption of voter registration - Linda Ikeji's Blog
https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2020/11/inec-announces-resumption-of-voter-registration.html
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/efcc-grants-ex-firs-chair-fowler-administrative-bail/
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Metro - #EndSARS: NBC told to revoke Arise News’ licence within 21 days – P.M. News
https://www.pmnewsnigeria.com/2020/11/04/endsars-nbc-told-to-revoke-arise-news-licence-within-21-days/
www.nigerianbulletin.com