In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • FG seeks fresh $1.2bn loan from Brazil - Punch Newspaper
  • Buhari hails Bauchi youth for ignoring #EndSARS protest - The Cable
  • FG clamps down on #EndSARS promoters, freezes accounts - Punch Newspaper
  • INEC announces resumption of voter registration - Linda Ikeji's Blog
  • EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph
  • #EndSARS: NBC told to revoke Arise News’ licence within 21 days – P.M. News

Politics - FG seeks fresh $1.2bn loan from Brazil - Punch Newspaper

Metro - Buhari hails Bauchi youth for ignoring #EndSARS protest - The Cable

Metro - FG clamps down on #EndSARS promoters, freezes accounts - Punch Newspaper

Metro - INEC announces resumption of voter registration - Linda Ikeji's Blog

Metro - EFCC grants ex-FIRS chair, Fowler, administrative bail – New Telegraph

Metro - #EndSARS: NBC told to revoke Arise News' licence within 21 days – P.M. News

