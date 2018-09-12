  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics FG Seeks Loan From Japan After Collecting From China - Sahara Reporters

#1
The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, has urged Japan to follow in the footsteps of their Chinese counterpart, and partner Nigeria on concessioning loans.

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport, stated this when he signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan to promote infrastructure investment and continuing cooperative relationship between both countries.




READ MORE HERE
 
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top