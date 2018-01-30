The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Monday said the Federal Government would declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April. He made this disclosure when he received Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and some members of his cabinet at the Federal Ministry of Education Headquarters in Abuja. Adamu requested the support of all state governors to do the same in their respective states. “By the end of April, we are proposing that there will be a declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector all over the country. “We request all the state governors to do the same in their states and we hope that once this is done our educational sector will improve. “I will also meet with the governors to appeal to them to give special emphasis to addressing the problem of low standard of education especially at the primary school level,” he said.