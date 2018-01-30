Submit Post Advertise

Metro FG Sets To Declare State of Emergency in Education Sector

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:12 AM. Views count: 216

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, on Monday said the Federal Government would declare a state of emergency in the education sector in April.

    He made this disclosure when he received Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger State and some members of his cabinet at the Federal Ministry of Education Headquarters in Abuja.

    Adamu requested the support of all state governors to do the same in their respective states.

    adamuadamu.jpg

    “By the end of April, we are proposing that there will be a declaration of a state of emergency in the education sector all over the country.

    “We request all the state governors to do the same in their states and we hope that once this is done our educational sector will improve.

    “I will also meet with the governors to appeal to them to give special emphasis to addressing the problem of low standard of education especially at the primary school level,” he said.
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:12 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Sets Declare State
    1. Samguine
      Metro

      Alleged human parts seller set ablaze in Delta – The Nation Nigeria

      Samguine, Jan 28, 2018 at 1:52 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      367
      Samguine
      Jan 28, 2018 at 1:52 AM
    2. Samguine
      Metro

      WAEC set to conduct maiden January/February WASSCE for private candidates – TODAY.NG

      Samguine, Jan 27, 2018 at 8:12 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      54
      Samguine
      Jan 27, 2018 at 8:12 PM
    3. Samguine
      Metro

      Abia govt set to close substandard schools – TODAY.NG

      Samguine, Jan 24, 2018 at 6:32 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      18
      Samguine
      Jan 24, 2018 at 6:32 PM
    4. Samguine
      Metro

      Drug abuse: FG sets up 16 member committee on codeine, others – The Nation Nigeria

      Samguine, Jan 23, 2018, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      248
      Samguine
      Jan 23, 2018
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Health Workers Declare “Operation Alligator Bite”, Set For Indefinite Strike

      RemmyAlex, Sep 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      777
      RemmyAlex
      Sep 14, 2017
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Group Set To Declare Bendel Republic, List Proposed Tribes

      RemmyAlex, Aug 14, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      4,383
      Ka23129
      Aug 14, 2017
    7. kemi
      Metro

      Avengers Set New Date for Declaration of Niger Delta Republic

      kemi, Aug 18, 2016, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,896
      kemi
      Aug 18, 2016

    Comments

  2. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    This is funny.

    Why wait to declare a state of emergency in April when it should've been declared immediately you were sworn into office 2 years ago?

    @RemmyAlex you'll do better as education minister!
     
    Lequte, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:31 AM
    #2
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Modalities will set in... Committees will chop, Panelists will eat, bureaucratic process will take place.


    Government of the Adamus!
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:34 AM
    #3
    • Funny Funny x 1
  4. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Are you interested or not? I'm about to call the presidency. :D
     
    Lequte, Jan 30, 2018 at 8:50 AM
    #4
  5. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    I want to be the Presidency you wuld call
     
    RemmyAlex, Jan 30, 2018 at 9:00 AM
    #5