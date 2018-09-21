The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service, to with immediate effect, put an end to the payment of fines by Nigerians holding dual citizenship at the nation’s International Airports.
The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, stated this in a statement issued by Dr Mohammed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PXLibn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.- Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, stated this in a statement issued by Dr Mohammed …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PXLibn
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]