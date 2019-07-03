advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics FG suspends Ruga — after public outcry – TheCable

#1
The federal government has suspended the Ruga initiative it proposed to resolve the clashes between farmers and herdsmen. Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, disclosed this at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday. He spoke with reporters at the end of a meeting of the national economic council …

ruga.jpg

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2Ysqbm9
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[26]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top