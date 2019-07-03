The federal government has suspended the Ruga initiative it proposed to resolve the clashes between farmers and herdsmen. Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, disclosed this at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday. He spoke with reporters at the end of a meeting of the national economic council …
