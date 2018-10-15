Politics FG targets Northern Nigeria through AKK gas project – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

#1
The Minister of state for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, on Monday said the country was looking beyond the Niger Delta in its effort to find alternative source for gas supply.

Kachikwu disclosed this at a breakout session at the ongoing Nigerian Gas Association 11th International Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.



