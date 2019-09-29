Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics FG to arraign Sowore on Monday – Pulse Nigeria

#1
The criminal case instituted against Sowore has been assigned to another judge. The Federal Government is set to arraign the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore on Monday, September 30, 2019. The activist, who was arrested …

download (1).jpeg


Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2m1IwbH
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[85]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top