Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
FG to begin implementation of ‘No Work No Pay policy’ on resident doctors Monday - New Telegraph
The crisis in the health sector may take another dimension as the Federal Government has invoked the “No Work No Pay” policy on the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), effective from Monday. A memo from the De-partment of Hospital services on behalf of the Minister of health, Dr...
www.newtelegraphng.com