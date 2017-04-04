The Federal Government will commence the online registration of unemployed Nigerians this Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Information & Public Relations, at the National Directorate of Employment, NDE, Edmund Onwuliri, the framework for the online registration being handled by the Directorate has been completed and ready for launch. A statement by NDE read, “The online portal which goes live on Wednesday April 5, 2017, is designed to capture the relevant details of any unemployed person. It will equally serve as a job exchange portal that will link job seekers and employers. “There will be a practical demonstration of the workings of the portal at the NDE stand at the on-going 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade on Thursday April 6, 2017. However, the portal can be accessed by logging on to www.jobsforall.ng. The Directorate sees this initiative as a bold step towards deepening the effectiveness of its employment creation strategies and a critical input into the process of designing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of programmes and schemes.”