The Federal government is set to hand over Sheikh Zakzaky to Kaduna State government led by Nasir El-Rufai for trial any moment from now. This is coming as a result of recent signing of papers authorized by the Attorney General of the federation (AGF), Malami Abubakar. DailyTrust newspaper quoted a member of the Shiite group that Kaduna State government had requested for the Sheikh to be handed over for some time now, but it was only recently that the Federal government obliged them. The request for the handing over of the Sheikh is to enable the state government to charge the cleric to court for offences allegedly committed for close to three decades. This will be contrary to a Federal High Court Abuja judgement that ruled that he should be released and a house be built for him in any town of the Northern states. Earlier this week, IMN had raised an alert over the deteriorating health condition of the Sheikh.