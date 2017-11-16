Submit Post Advertise

FG To Launch New Youth Empowerment Scheme

Nov 16, 2017

    The federal government will soon launch a new youth empowerment program, Minister of Youth Development Solomon Dalung, has stated.

    “For us as a ministry, we have packaged a fresh programme for the youths which differs from the current N-Power. We have also obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the roll out of the programme which will commence soon," he said.

    “The Programme is not only youth-oriented but youth driven because it will create silos of engagements to be managed by young people themselves under the supervision and regulation of the government.

    “The programme will address the problems of youth redundancy and unemployment as well as position young people for lead participation in the economy and governance of the country.
     

