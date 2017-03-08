The Federal Government has unveiled the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for Nigeria’s economic recovery growth and sustainable development. In the new economic recovery plan, the government said it would review and possibly remove a ban on accessing foreign exchange for 41 goods and services. Recall that Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), members of the organised private sector have advised the federal government to review foreign exchange policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which placed ban on 41 items from accessing the forex market. The ERGP focuses on achieving macroeconomic stability and economic diversification by undertaking fiscal stimulus, ensuring monetary stability and improving the external balance of trade. The items include rice, cement, margarine, palm kernel, meat, chicken, sardines, roffing sheets among others.