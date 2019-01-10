The Federal Government is set to review the salaries of workers currently earning above the national minimum wage.
President Muhammadu Buhari made the revelation yesterday while inaugurating an advisory technical committee for the implementation of the proposed N30,000 new minimum …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2CapX9f
Get More Nigeria Metro News
President Muhammadu Buhari made the revelation yesterday while inaugurating an advisory technical committee for the implementation of the proposed N30,000 new minimum …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2CapX9f
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]