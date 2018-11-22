Politics FG to spend $12b on Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail project – BusinessDay

#1
Federal government on Wednesday said the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri standard gauge railway which transverses several states including those in the South East, will be executed at the cost of $12b.

The project, considered the single most costly rail project to be undertaken by the President Muhammmadu …



Read more via BusinessDay Online, TV, and Podcast – https://ift.tt/2KoWDQ0

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top