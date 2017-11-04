Submit Post Advertise

Metro FG To Support Universities Affected By Insurgency - Buhari

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jamaz, Nov 4, 2017 at 9:04 PM. Views count: 40

    President Muhamadu Buhari has promised that the Federal Government would support universities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.


    Buhari who was represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, made this known on Saturday at the 23rd Convocation of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola.


    He said the government would provide a special fund to MAUTECH to enable it to complete some vital projects.


    “In the light of the peculiarity of your location in the north-eastern part of the country, I am aware that you have had your own share of the insurgency trauma.


    “Government identifies with you in this. We are, indeed, committed to supporting and intervening in the affected universities as we do in the other lower levels of education.


    “To this end, the government will provide a special fund to enable you to complete the perimeter fencing of the university, connect your major facilities with good roads on campus.


    “In the light of the peculiar and dangerous circumstances our female students are exposed to, we shall provide funds for additional female hostels on the university campus so that a larger number of girls would be safely and properly accommodated.”
     

    Jamaz, Nov 4, 2017 at 9:04 PM
