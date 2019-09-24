Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics FG Unveils Nigeria @59 Programme of Activities – Thisdaylive

#1
The federal government has unveiled the activities lined up to mark the country’s 59th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said yesterday at a press conference that the events that would signpost the commencement of activities …

independence.jpg

Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2la1VGT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[15]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top