Metro FG withdraws fraud charges against Pinnick - The Cable

A federal high court in Abuja has discharged Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of charges bordering on fraud to the tune of $8.4 million and N4 billion.

Sunusi Mohammed, NFF secretary; Seyi Akinwumi, the 1st vice president; Shehu Dikko, the 2nd vice president and Yusuff Fresh, an executive member, were also discharged of similar offences by the court.



