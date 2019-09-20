A federal high court in Abuja has discharged Amaju Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of charges bordering on fraud to the tune of $8.4 million and N4 billion.
Sunusi Mohammed, NFF secretary; Seyi Akinwumi, the 1st vice president; Shehu Dikko, the 2nd vice president and Yusuff Fresh, an executive member, were also discharged of similar offences by the court.
READ MORE
Sunusi Mohammed, NFF secretary; Seyi Akinwumi, the 1st vice president; Shehu Dikko, the 2nd vice president and Yusuff Fresh, an executive member, were also discharged of similar offences by the court.
READ MORE