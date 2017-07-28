The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, says the Federal Government has no plan to close the University of Maiduguri in spite of upsurge of attacks by insurgents. Adamu made the remarks during a visit to the university on Friday. He condoled with the university community over the brutal murder of some staff of the institution by Boko Haram insurgents. The minister said the government does not want academic activities at the institution to be truncated, in spite of the security situation in the state. “You demonstrate great courage and resilience to stay here to do your work despite the security challenges. “We commend you and the government appreciate what you are doing; even to work in Maiduguri requires courage. “Before I come here, I had thought of closing down the university, but, after listening to the Vice Chancellor and seeing what you are doing, I am proud of you,’’ Adamu said He remarked that he felt ashamed to have thought of closing the school, saying, however, that he was happy to see that the University stakeholders were committed to working despite the security threats. “The Federal Government will not close the university and will provide you with all necessary support.’’ The minister suggested that the university senate should deliberate on the security matter affecting the institution and make recommendations to secure it. NAN