Senate President and national leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Bukola Saraki, yesterday in Offa, Ilorin Kwara State, said the Federal Government would have silenced him if he had skeleton in his cupboard.
Saraki He spoke at a reception by residents of …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Uo6UQq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Saraki He spoke at a reception by residents of …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Uo6UQq
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[34]