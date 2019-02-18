Fidelity Bank Plc’s nine-months results for the period ended September 30, 2018, showed a 6.9 per cent rise in gross earnings to N139 billion from N130.1 billion reported in the corresponding period in 2017
The bank’s profit-before-tax also soared by 23.6 per cent from N16.2 billion to N20.1 billion. …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – http://bit.ly/2Sb7Zth
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The bank’s profit-before-tax also soared by 23.6 per cent from N16.2 billion to N20.1 billion. …
Read more via NaijaBizCom.Com – http://bit.ly/2Sb7Zth
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[57]