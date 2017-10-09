Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Sports FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria vs Zambia Match In Uyo

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by Samguine, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:36 PM. Views count: 880

Tags:
  1. Samguine

    Samguine Social Member Curators

    FIFA and Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have launched an investigation into the behavior of the Copper Bullets fans during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Zambia on Saturday evening.

    FIFA is reacting to photographs showing the Zambia fans displaying a banner,’H.E. E.C. LUNGU GOD BLESS YOU’ in the stands at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, in support of ‘unpopular’ Zambian president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

    The organization does not allow political messages during games, which means that Zambia could be fined by football’s governing body as a result at the end of the inquiry.

    However, keeping in mind that the rules need to be applied in a neutral and fair manner across FIFA's 211 member associations, the display, among others, of any political or religious symbol is strictly prohibited.

    ''In the stadium and on the pitch, there is only room for sport, nothing else'' Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Claudio Sulser was quoted as saying by Zambian Observer.

    It is claimed that the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) were not aware of the behavior of the Zambian fans in Nigeria.
     

    Attached Files:

    Samguine, Oct 9, 2017 at 3:36 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - FIFA Investigating Nigeria
    1. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      Ghana Petitions FIFA For Saturday's Match Replay

      RemmyAlex, Oct 8, 2017 at 2:54 PM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,727
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 8, 2017 at 2:54 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      LIST: Nations That Have Qualified for Russia 2018 World Cup

      RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 7:35 PM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,763
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 7, 2017 at 7:35 PM
    3. Lequte
      Sports

      Sepp Blatter Investigated by US Over FIFA Corruption

      Lequte, Jun 3, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      771
      Lequte
      Jun 3, 2015
    4. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      FIFA President Sepp Blatter not eager for investigation report to be published

      Chris Maduewesi, Sep 27, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      589
      Chris Maduewesi
      Sep 27, 2014
    5. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      Platini Wants FIFA's Investigation and Report on World Cup Bids Published

      Chris Maduewesi, Sep 26, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      936
      Chris Maduewesi
      Sep 26, 2014
    6. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      FIFA set to investigate officials of Qatar 2022 World Cup over bribery claims

      Chris Maduewesi, Jun 4, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      550
      Chris Maduewesi
      Jun 4, 2014
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      FIFA investigating Nigeria's involvement in match-fixing

      Chris Maduewesi, May 1, 2014, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,789
      Chris Maduewesi
      May 1, 2014

    Comments