JustForex Trading - Start Now

Sports FIFA Approves New Football Rules – Nairaland

#1
The International Football Association Board(IFAB) officially agreed a number of amendments and clarifications to the current laws of the game on June 1 2019.

It’s not the first time rules of the game have been tweaked and it probably won’t be the last as administrators continue …

fifa.JPG

read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OAKRI4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top