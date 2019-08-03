The International Football Association Board(IFAB) officially agreed a number of amendments and clarifications to the current laws of the game on June 1 2019.
It’s not the first time rules of the game have been tweaked and it probably won’t be the last as administrators continue …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OAKRI4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
It’s not the first time rules of the game have been tweaked and it probably won’t be the last as administrators continue …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2OAKRI4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]