    World football governing body FIFA have led the celebrations for Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi on his 30th birthday.

    mikel olympic.jpg

    Mikel, who burst onto the scene as a teenager at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2005, is 30 today.

    FIFA also extended birthday wishes to former World player of the year and Brazil international Kaka, Hungarian star Zoltan Gera and Ingrid Vidal.

    FIFA wrote: #HBD to Ingrid Vidal (26), @mikel_john_obi (30), @kaka (35) & Zoltan Gera (38)

    A tweet on the official handle of the Nigerian Football Federation celebrating Mikel reads: "Happy birthday @NGSuperEagles magical captain, @mikel_john_obi. Shine on!"

    Mikel's former club Chelsea, where he spent 10 years before leaving for China in January, also celebrated the midfielder in a tweet on their official handle.

    Chelsea wrote: "We also wish John Mikel Obi a very happy birthday!"
     
