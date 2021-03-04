Chinedu Iroka
FIFA Council Seat: FG throws weight behind Amaju Pinnick - New Telegraph
The Federal Government has handed the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick an unqualified backing in his quest to win a seat on the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football – at next week’s Confederation of African Football (CAF)...
www.newtelegraphng.com