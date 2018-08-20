Sports FIFA deliver verdict on ban of Nigeria - Daily Post Nigeria

FIFA has confirmed that Nigeria will not be banned, following the intervention of the federal government.

This was disclosed by the former media officer of the Super Eagles, Colin Udoh, via his verified Twitter page.

”FIFA confirmed that Nigeria escaped ban after Federal Government recognised and affirmed @PinnickAmaju as legitimate and sole president of @thenff,” Udoh wrote.



