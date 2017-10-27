Submit Post Advertise

Sports FIFA Increases World Cup Prize Money by 12% to $400m

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 2:58 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    The 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share $400m (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament, FIFA said Friday.

    The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was $358m – $35m of which was awarded to champions Germany, with runners-up Argentina pocketing $25 million.

    By contrast, countries who failed to advance beyond the group stage received $8 million.

    fifa2.jpe

    At a meeting of the FIFA council in Kolkata, world football’s governing body also approved a decision to enhance the bidding regulations for the 2026 World Cup and appointed members of the bid evaluation task force.

    Dates for several upcoming FIFA tournaments, including next year’s Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, were also confirmed.

    The 2018 Club World Cup will run from December 12 to 22, while the Women’s World Cup in 2019 is scheduled to start on June 7 with the final to take place on July 7.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 27, 2017 at 2:58 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - FIFA Increases World
    1. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      2017 FIFA Awards Winners [Full LIST]

      RemmyAlex, Oct 24, 2017 at 8:46 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,694
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 24, 2017 at 8:46 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      FIFA To Change Nationality Rules In Football

      RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 9:54 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      802
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 23, 2017 at 9:54 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      Nigerian Keeper, Francis Uzoho, Makes La Liga History

      RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,237
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 17, 2017
    4. kemi
      Sports

      FIFA Increases World Cup Teams From 32 To 48

      kemi, Jan 10, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,377
      kemi
      Jan 10, 2017
    5. kemi
      Sports

      FIFA To Increase World Cup Teams From 32 To 40

      kemi, Sep 7, 2016, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      504
      kemi
      Sep 7, 2016
    6. Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      Sports

      Prince Ali to increase world cup teams to 36 if elected as Fifa President

      Babalola Oluwatomiwa, May 22, 2015, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      647
      Babalola Oluwatomiwa
      May 22, 2015
    7. Chris Maduewesi
      Sports

      FIFA set to increase world cup teams to 40

      Chris Maduewesi, Oct 28, 2013, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      387
      Chris Maduewesi
      Oct 28, 2013

    Comments