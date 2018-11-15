World football-governing body, FIFA, has condoled the Nigeria Football Federation over the death at the weekend of former Nigerian international and ex-Flamingoes’ assistant coach, Ajuma Otache.
This was contained in a letter personally signed by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and addressed to the President of Nigeria Football Federation
