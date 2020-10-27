Kayode Israel
New Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
FIFA President, Infantino, tests positive for COVID-19 - New Telegraph
FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has contracted coronavirus, the world’s governing body announced on Tuesday. The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days. “All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been...
www.newtelegraphng.com