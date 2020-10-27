Sports FIFA President, Infantino, tests positive for COVID-19 – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

New Member
Curators
www.newtelegraphng.com

FIFA President, Infantino, tests positive for COVID-19 - New Telegraph

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has contracted coronavirus, the world’s governing body announced on Tuesday. The 50-year-old has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation for a further 10 days. “All people who came into contact with the FIFA President during the last few days have been...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 
