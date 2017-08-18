Submit Post Advertise

Sports FIFA Shortlists 12 for 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award

    12 names have emerged on the short-list for Best FIFA Men's Coach ahead of the world football governing body's annual gala that will be held in London on 23rd October.

    A panel of FIFA Legends have shortlisted 12 head coaches for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 award.


    The candidates, in alphabetical order, are:

    * Massimiliano Allegri (ITA - Juventus)

    * Carlo Ancelotti (ITA - FC Bayern Munich)

    * Antonio Conte (ITA - Chelsea)

    * Luis Enrique (ESP - FC Barcelona)

    * Pep Guardiola (ESP - Manchester City)

    * Leonardo Jardim (POR - AS Monaco)

    * Joachim Low (GER - German national team)

    * Jose Mourinho (POR - Manchester United)

    * Mauricio Pochettino (ARG - Tottenham Hotspur)

    * Diego Simeone (ARG - Atlético Madrid)

    * Tite (BRA - Brazilian national team)

    * Zinedine Zidane (FRA - Real Madrid).
     
