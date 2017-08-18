12 names have emerged on the short-list for Best FIFA Men's Coach ahead of the world football governing body's annual gala that will be held in London on 23rd October. A panel of FIFA Legends have shortlisted 12 head coaches for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach 2017 award. The candidates, in alphabetical order, are: * Massimiliano Allegri (ITA - Juventus) * Carlo Ancelotti (ITA - FC Bayern Munich) * Antonio Conte (ITA - Chelsea) * Luis Enrique (ESP - FC Barcelona) * Pep Guardiola (ESP - Manchester City) * Leonardo Jardim (POR - AS Monaco) * Joachim Low (GER - German national team) * Jose Mourinho (POR - Manchester United) * Mauricio Pochettino (ARG - Tottenham Hotspur) * Diego Simeone (ARG - Atlético Madrid) * Tite (BRA - Brazilian national team) * Zinedine Zidane (FRA - Real Madrid).