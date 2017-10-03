Submit Post Advertise

Sports FIFA Slams Nigeria N11m Fine over Pitch Invasion

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 3, 2017 at 12:49 PM. Views count: 118

    The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will have to cough out $31,000 (11 million naira) to FIFA over pith invasion by fans.

    The world football governing body slammed Nigeria for crowd disorder during last month’s World Cup qualifier against Cameroon in Uyo, which the Super Eagles won 4-0.

    The gates were thrown open after the Akwa Ibom State government paid for all the seats in their support for the Super Eagles.

    Meanwhile, the German football federation was fined 32,000 Swiss francs ($33,000) because fans chanted Nazi slogans at a World Cup qualifying game in the Czech Republic.

    “The range of charges against Germany included fans encroaching on the field and setting off fireworks at the game in Prague,” FIFA said.

    fifa2.jpe

    About 200 German supporters chanted slogans during their team’s 2-1 win and verbally abused one of the scorers Timo Werner.

    FIFA also fined the Czech federation 5,000 Swiss francs ($5,150) for crowd disorder.

    FIFA’s attempts to crack down on fans chanting gay slurs saw seven national federations fined for incidents.

    Argentina was ordered to pay 65,000 Swiss francs ($67,000), Panama 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,500), and Hungary 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,600).
     
    Comments