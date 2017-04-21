The Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, has expressed sadness over the death of 30 Manchester United football fans in Calabar, Cross River State. The fans were electrocuted while watching the Europa League quarter-final game between Manchester United and Anderlecht on Thursday night. The 30 fans were killed as a result of an electric cable that fell on the viewing centre where they were watching the game. FIFA, however, wrote on its official twitter handle on Friday, “FIFA is deeply saddened by the deaths of several football fans in Calabar & offer our deepest condolences to family & friends of the victims.”