JustForex Trading - Start Now

World FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Ten years after Nigeria last hosted a FIFA World Cup event, the country is set for another chance as the world football governing body seems ready to award the country the hosting right of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup for 2020.

The breakthrough came following months of …

fifa.JPG

Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2JIkWtE

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top