FIFA is considering changing the rules that govern a player’s eligibility to represent a national team, BBC Sport reports. At present, players who have played a competitive international for one team cannot switch to another national side. Cape Verde’s football federation has proposed this rule be relaxed in cases where a player has played only once or twice for a national side. “There are so many issues that have popped up,” said FIFA’s Victor Montagliani. “The world is changing.” “Immigration is changing. There are nationality issues that pop up all over the world – in Africa, (and) there are issues in Asia and CONCACAF. “So it’s a good time to have a look at this and see if there are solutions without hurting the integrity of the game.” The Canadian, who heads up FIFA’s stakeholders’ committee, is president of CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America as well as the Caribbean federation.