Submit Post Advertise

Sports FIFA To Change Nationality Rules In Football

Discussion in 'Sports News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 9:54 AM. Views count: 120

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    FIFA is considering changing the rules that govern a player’s eligibility to represent a national team, BBC Sport reports.

    At present, players who have played a competitive international for one team cannot switch to another national side.

    Cape Verde’s football federation has proposed this rule be relaxed in cases where a player has played only once or twice for a national side.

    “There are so many issues that have popped up,” said FIFA’s Victor Montagliani. “The world is changing.”

    fifa.jpg

    “Immigration is changing. There are nationality issues that pop up all over the world – in Africa, (and) there are issues in Asia and CONCACAF.

    “So it’s a good time to have a look at this and see if there are solutions without hurting the integrity of the game.”

    The Canadian, who heads up FIFA’s stakeholders’ committee, is president of CONCACAF, which represents North and Central America as well as the Caribbean federation.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 23, 2017 at 9:54 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - FIFA Change Nationality
    1. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      Nigerian Keeper, Francis Uzoho, Makes La Liga History

      RemmyAlex, Oct 17, 2017 at 9:38 AM, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,164
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 17, 2017 at 9:38 AM
    2. Samguine
      Sports

      Nigeria Set To Get N4.5bn From FIFA For Qualifying For 2018 World Cup In Russia

      Samguine, Oct 16, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      873
      Samguine
      Oct 16, 2017
    3. Samguine
      Sports

      FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Moves Up To 3 Places In October Release

      Samguine, Oct 16, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      2,962
      Samguine
      Oct 16, 2017
    4. RemmyAlex
      Sports

      FIFA World Cup: 5 Biggest Teams That Did Not Qualify For Russia 2018

      RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,314
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 11, 2017
    5. Samguine
      Sports

      FIFA And CAF Investigating Nigeria vs Zambia Match In Uyo

      Samguine, Oct 9, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      4,704
      Samguine
      Oct 9, 2017
    6. kemi
      Sports

      Nigeria Vs Cameroon: FIFA Explains Why World Cup Qualifiers Date Was Changed

      kemi, Jul 1, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,517
      eze olisa
      Jul 1, 2017
    7. Oluogunjobi
      Sports

      FIFA Changes 9 African World Cup Places

      Oluogunjobi, May 10, 2017, in forum: Sports News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      3,304
      chinasa ayogu
      May 10, 2017

    Comments