Golden Eaglets of Nigeria lost 2-1 o Australia in their final Group B game at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday night in Brazil.
Noah Botic finished off a fine team move in the 13th minute to break the deadlock at the Estadio Bezerrao before Peter Olawale equalizes …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/34oaZc4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Noah Botic finished off a fine team move in the 13th minute to break the deadlock at the Estadio Bezerrao before Peter Olawale equalizes …
read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/34oaZc4
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]