Sports FIFA U17: Golden Eaglets lose final group game to Australia — in pictures – TODAY

#1
Golden Eaglets of Nigeria lost 2-1 o Australia in their final Group B game at the FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday night in Brazil.

Noah Botic finished off a fine team move in the 13th minute to break the deadlock at the Estadio Bezerrao before Peter Olawale equalizes …

golden eaglets.JPG

read more via TODAY – https://ift.tt/34oaZc4

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top