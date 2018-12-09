  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway, for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

The draw took place at the La Seine Musicale on Boulogne-Billancourt in Paris, where the opening game will take place. …



