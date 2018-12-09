The Super Falcons of Nigeria have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts France, Korea Republic and Norway, for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
The draw took place at the La Seine Musicale on Boulogne-Billancourt in Paris, where the opening game will take place. …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ruzS4k
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The draw took place at the La Seine Musicale on Boulogne-Billancourt in Paris, where the opening game will take place. …
read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2ruzS4k
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[53]