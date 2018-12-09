BAMAKO (Reuters) – Fifteen civilians from the Fulani community were killed last week when armed men from a rival ethnic group attacked their village in central Mali, a regional governor said on Saturday.
Communal violence in the West African country has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands this …
Communal violence in the West African country has killed hundreds of civilians and displaced thousands this …
