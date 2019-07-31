JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Final Year Student Killed As Cultists Clash In Rivers University – Naijaloaded

#1
The Rivers State police command yesterday confirmed a cult attack at the Rivers State University, which left one person dead.

A final year student of the Department of Agriculture, identified as Prince Tuakabari, was shot and killed on Monday evening around …

dead.JPG

Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YykcPV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[7]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top