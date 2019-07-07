President Muhammad Buhari has finally signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. AfCFTA is a trade agreement between AU member states with the goal of creating a single market followed by free movement and a single-currency union. The president signed it at the 12th extraordinary session of …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/30iBX2K
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/30iBX2K
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]