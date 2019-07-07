advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Business Finally, Buhari signs AfCFTA | TheCable

#1
President Muhammad Buhari has finally signed the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. AfCFTA is a trade agreement between AU member states with the goal of creating a single market followed by free movement and a single-currency union. The president signed it at the 12th extraordinary session of …

bubu.jpg

Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/30iBX2K

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top