The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday bowed to pressure from the public by publishing the names and photographs of the alleged killers of Kolade Johnson who was gunned down in Mangoro area of Lagos on Sunday.
The police identified the suspects as Inspector Olalekan Ogunyemi and Sergeant Godwin Orji both attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad.
