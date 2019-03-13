Politics Finally, Saraki Inaugurates Isaac Alfa As Kogi East Senator – Naijaloaded

#1
The Senate on Wednesday swore in Isaac Alfa, as the substantive senator representing Kogi East district.

Oath taking for the new senator was the first activity of the Senate for the day. The development follows a Supreme Court judgment which affirms …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Uv8O24

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[91]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top