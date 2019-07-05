South African authorities have granted landing permit to Air Peace Flight B777 to enable it to evacuate some 320 Nigerians in that country.
Godwin Adama, Nigeria’s consul-general in Johannesburg, made the confirmation in a telephone interview with NAN on Tuesday.
Adama spoke against the background of a complaint by Allen Onyema, managing director of Air Peace, that the refusal of South Africa to grant the permit made it impossible for the flight to leave Lagos at 1am for Johannesburg to convey the second batch of returnees
